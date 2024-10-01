Rajinikanth had swelling in main blood vessel leaving heart, to be discharged in 2 days: Hospital

Actor Rajinikanth worried fans when news broke that he was admitted to the hospital on Monday evening in Chennai. Apollo Hospitals has now released a statement detailing his health and stating that he will be discharged in two days. (Also Read: Rajinikanth's wife Latha shares an update on actor's health after hospitalisation) Rajinikanth was hospitalised on September 30, here's an update on his health.(REUTERS)

Rajinikanth’s health update

ANI shared a press note by Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on X (formerly Twitter) that reads, “Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non surgical, transcathether method. Senior interventional Cardiologist, Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days. (sic)”

TN health minister on Rajinikanth

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian spoke to PTI and told them, “Actor Rajini went to the hospital for a periodic check up. He was to have gone to the facility on an empty stomach today but had gone there last night for the test. We enquired with the in-charge at the hospital. They said since Rajini was a big celebrity he was asked to get admitted in the night for the periodic check-up. He is doing well and will return home soon.” Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wished the superstar a speedy recovery on X.

Upcoming work

Recently, Rajinikanth attended the audio and prevue launch of his upcoming film Vettaiyan. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is slated for release on October 10. Rajinikanth’s 170th film boasts a stellar cast, with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami playing key roles. Lyca Productions has produced it.

Rajinikanth is also shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The gangster drama’s announcement video generated buzz for the monochrome visuals and the song D.I.S.C.O. Coolie will also feature an ensemble cast with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra playing key roles. The film was shot in Visakhapatnam and Chennai so far and is slated for release some time next year.