Rajinikanth's wife Latha shares an update on actor's health after hospitalisation

Actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai on Monday night. While his health is stable, according to PTI, he will undergo an elective procedure later on Tuesday. His wife, Latha, spoke to News18 and gave an update on his health. (Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery after hospitalisation; actor likely to be discharged today) Rajinikanth has been admitted to the hospital and his wife Latha gave an update.(AFP/Punit Paranjpe)

Rajinikanth hospitalised

According to the publication, Rajinikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday night after he complained of stomach pain. He will undergo an elective procedure under the care of interventional cardiologist Dr Sai Satish, they report. When contacted by them and inquired about the actor’s health, his wife told them, “All is well,” without divulging further.

A source at the hospital told PTI, “His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen and will be later shifted to a room.” The agency also reported that he will likely be discharged by Tuesday evening.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wished the actor a speedy recovery on X (formerly Twitter), and Rajinikanth’s fans did, too.

Rajinikanth's upcoming work

Recently, Rajinikanth attended the audio and prevue launch of his upcoming film Vettaiyan. The film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is slated for release on October 10. Rajinikanth’s 170th film boasts a stellar cast, with Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami playing key roles. Lyca Productions has produced it.

Rajinikanth is also shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. The gangster drama’s announcement video generated buzz for the monochrome visuals and the song D.I.S.C.O. Coolie will also feature an ensemble cast with Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra playing key roles. The film was shot in Visakhapatnam and Chennai so far and is slated for release some time next year.