October 2024 upcoming movies: Jigra, Vettaiyan, Joker Folie a Deux, CTRL, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and more

September 2024 saw the release of several big films. As we step into October, different film industries have a string of movies lined up for release. Fans are eagerly awaiting films such as Jigra, Vettaiyan, Joker: Folie a Deux, CTRL and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, among others. As the list continues, we bring you an interesting line-up of films that you can look forward to in October 2024. (Also Read | Jigra trailer: Alia Bhatt turns 'action heroine', will stop at nothing to save brother Vedang Raina from death row) (L-R) Stills from Jigra, Vettaiyan, Joker Folie a Deux, and CTRL.

1) Jigra

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina. The film is set to be an action-packed narrative centred around a prison break, showcasing the lengths a sister will go to protect her brother. Alia plays the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and presented by Viacom18 Studios and Eternal Sunshine Productions, Jigra is co-written by Debashish Irengbam and Vasan Bala. The film is set to hit theatres on October 11.

2) Vettaiyan

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to hit theatres on October 10. It marks Rajinikanth's 170th film. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the film's music composer.

3) Joker: Folie a Deux

Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix will star in the musical psychological thriller. It is set to hit theatres on October 2. The Todd Phillips' directorial is the sequel to the 2019 film Joker. The first film was a huge success, both critically and commercially. In the sequel, Lady Gaga will reprise her role as Harley Quinn and Joaquin as Joker. The supporting cast includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, and Harry Lawtey. Zazie Beetz returns as Sophie from the first film.

4) CTRL

The cyber thriller movie stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat. It is set to arrive on Netflix on October 4. In the movie, Ananya and Vihaan play Nella and Joe, respectively, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their internet audience. Vikramaditya Motwane has written CTRL in collaboration with Avinash Sampath.

5) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video promises a “perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s”. The film will clash with Alia Bhatt's Jigra. Both films are releasing on October 11.

6) Lucky Baskhar

The Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary-starrer is written and directed by Venky Atluri. The film will release on October 31. Recently, Sithara Entertainments shared a tweet along with a note on X (formerly Twitter). It read, "Postponing releases can impact social media reputation, but it's essential for our film's quality! #LuckyBaskhar is set to make your Diwali special in theatres worldwide."

7) Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama

The 1999 Japanese-Indian anime film will be updated with new dubs in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu alongside its original English version for its first-ever theatrical release in India. Directed by Yugo Sako, Ram Mohan and Koichi Sasaki, the animated film will hit the cinema halls on October 18 in the 4K format. In the Hindi version, Arun Govil voiced the character of Ram and Namrata Sawhney lent voice to Sita's character.

8) The Signature

The film explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher. It follows Arvind (Anupam), whose life is turned upside down when his wife collapses at the airport just before an anticipated trip. Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film also features Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey. The film is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 4.

9) Paani

Directed by Addinath M Kothare, the film will see him essaying the role of Hanumant Kendre too. Paani also features Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishore Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi and Vikas Pandurang Patil. Inspired by the real-life story of Hanumant Kendre, who is known for his work in transforming water conservation in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra, the upcoming Marathi film Paani is all set to release in cinemas on October 18.

10) Amaran

Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is slated to hit theatres worldwide on October 31. It also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi, Rahul Bose and Bhuvan Arora. Set against the stunning backdrop of Kashmir, the film is expected to deliver an emotionally charged, action-packed cinematic experience. Amaran is produced by Kamal Haasan, R Mahendran, and Sony Pictures International Productions.