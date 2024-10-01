Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wishes Rajinikanth speedy recovery after hospitalisation; actor likely to be discharged today

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has wished veteran actor Rajinikanth a speedy recovery. The actor was admitted to a hospital in Chennai late on Monday night. Fans took to social media platforms and sent their prayers as well asl wishes for the actor's good health. (Also Read | Rajinikanth admitted to hospital for elective procedure, condition stable) Rajinikanth was hospitalised on Monday.(AP)

MK Stalin, Sarathkumar wish Rajinikanth quick recovery

The CM shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) in Tamil. A part of it read, "I wish them a speedy recovery." R Sarathkumar also tweeted, "I wish my dear friend Mr Rajinikanth, who has been admitted to the hospital due to sudden illness, to get well soon. I pray that he may soon take up all his duties with full vigour and health."

Subramanian on Rajinikanth

Tamil Nadu health minister M Subramanian told News 18, “Rajinikanth's physical condition is stable. We are constantly monitoring his health. News agency PTI, citing its sources, said that Rajinikanth is likely to undergo an elective procedure at the cath lab later on Tuesday.

Rajinikanth's health update

"His condition is stable following his admission for digestive discomfort. He will undergo an elective procedure in the cath lab to attend to the problem near his abdomen and will be later shifted to a room," a source at the hospital told PTI. The 73-year-old popular actor is likely to be discharged on Tuesday evening, the source added.

Fans wish Rajinikanth

Taking to X, a fan wrote, "Get Well Soon, Rajini sir. We will have a lot of fun and enjoyment." "We all pray to God that he gets well as soon as possible," said a person. "Nothing worries kannungala. God always be with our only one lovable," read a tweet. "Thalaiva, I pray to the Lord for your good health... we are waiting for you..," tweeted a social media user. "I look forward to hearing your voice and seeing your smile," said an X user. The actor underwent a kidney transplant in 2016.

Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Fans will see the actor next in Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. It is set to hit theatres on October 10. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will be seen in Coolie, scheduled to release in 2025.