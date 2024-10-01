Rajinikanth admitted to hospital for elective procedure, condition stable

Veteran actor Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai late on Monday, news agency PTI reported citing its sources. The 73-year-old is likely to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday. (Also Read | Rajinikanth recalls when Amitabh Bachchan was in financial crisis) Rajinikanth is in stable condition.

More about Rajinikanth's health

As per the PTI sources, Rajinikanth's condition was stable. There has been no official communication from Rajinikanth's family or the hospital yet. As per an NDTV report, hospital sources said that a heart-related procedure has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Rajinikanth was hospitalised a few years ago

In 2020, Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad with ‘severe hypertension and exhaustion’. He was discharged on December 27 after his blood pressure stabilised and was advised a week’s rest by doctors.

Rajinikanth had also undergone kidney transplant

Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, had then said a statement. “In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age” he has to be in complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of his blood pressures and “has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19”.

More about his health

Rajinikanth also underwent a Covid-19 test on December 22 of the same year and although it was negative, he had isolated himself. The actor underwent a kidney transplant in 2016.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to hit theatres on October 10. Vettaiyan marks Rajinikanth's 170th film. Earlier, the production company unveiled the title teaser of the movie on Rajinikanth's 73rd birthday.

The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the film's music composer.

After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will be seen in Coolie, set for a 2025 release.