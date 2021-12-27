Rajinikanth discharged from hospital, advised week’s bed rest

india

Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 21:10 IST

Tamil superstar and aspiring politician Rajinikanth was discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday and has been advised bed rest for a week.

He was admitted to the hospital on December 25 with ‘severe hypertension and exhaustion’ and was discharged after his blood pressure stabilised. He has returned to Chennai.

In addition to medication and diet, the 70-year-old actor has been advised “minimal physical activity and avoid stress,” Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, said a statement. “In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age” he has to be in complete bed rest for one week with regular monitoring of his blood pressures and “has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting Covid-19”.

While leaving the hospital, the veteran actor waved to fans who had gathered outside.

It remains to be seen how Rajinikanth would forge ahead with his political plans ahead of the 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Earlier this month, he had declared that on December 31 he would announce the launch date for his political party which he is expected to float in January 2021. Leaders of several political parties in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery.

“As of now there is no change (on announcing party date on December 31) but after meeting him we will get a clearer idea,” said a person close to Rajinikanth. The person who did not wish to be named, said that a meeting may take place on Monday. When asked if the announcement will be done virtually on social media, he said that it would be Rajinikanth’s decision.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic Rajinikanth’s political foray has remained doubtful as doctors had advised him against a hectic lifestyle at the age of 70 since he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016. But the actor sprung a surprise earlier this month saying that though there were health concerns, he was ready to sacrifice his life for the people of Tamil Nadu and made two appointments for his yet to be launched party.

At that time, Rajinikanth had also said that he had 40% shooting left to be completed for ‘Annathe’ which is being produced by late DMK leader M Karunanidhi’s grand-nephew Kalanidhi Maran’s Sun Pictures. Rajinikanth had been shooting in Hyderabad for almost ten days for his upcoming film ‘Annathe’ but it was suspended on December 23 after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test on the film sets.

Rajinikanth also underwent a Covid-19 test on December 22 and although it was negative, he had isolated himself. He was admitted to Apollo Hospitals after ‘severe fluctuations’ in his blood pressure. Since then, a thorough check up did not reveal anything alarming. He was discharged since his blood pressure had stabilized and his medical condition had improved, the medical bulletin said.