e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajinikanth hospitalised for blood pressure fluctuations in Hyderabad

Rajinikanth hospitalised for blood pressure fluctuations in Hyderabad

With the Covid-19 pandemic, his political foray remained doubtful as doctors had advised the 70-year-old against it since he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016. But the actor sprung a surprise earlier this month saying that though there were health concerns, he was ready to sacrifice his life for the people of Tamil Nadu.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 20:16 IST
Divya Chandrababu
Divya Chandrababu
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Veteran actor Rajinikanth had been shooting in Hyderabad for almost ten days for his upcoming film ‘Annathe’ but it was suspended on December 23 after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test on the film sets.
Veteran actor Rajinikanth had been shooting in Hyderabad for almost ten days for his upcoming film ‘Annathe’ but it was suspended on December 23 after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test on the film sets. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

Actor and aspiring politician Rajinikanth was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on Friday morning due to ‘severe fluctuations’ in his blood pressure, according to a statement from the hospital.

Rajinikanth had been shooting in Hyderabad for almost ten days for his upcoming film ‘Annathe’ but it was suspended on December 23 after four crew members tested positive for Covid-19 during a routine test on the film sets.

Rajinikanth took a Covid-19 test on December 22 and it was negative and has since isolated himself, a press release from the hospital said. “Though he did not have any symptoms of Covid-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations and needed further evaluation,” the hospital said. “He will be investigated and monitored closely in the hospital till his blood pressure settles down before being discharged. Apart from fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion he does not have any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable.”

Earlier Rajinikanth had said that on December 31 he would announce the launch date of his political party which he is expected to float in January 2021, ahead of the assembly elections slated for April or May in Tamil Nadu. He first announced his entry into politics on New Year’s Eve in 2017 but his party work remained in limbo.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, his political foray remained doubtful as doctors had advised the 70-year-old against it since he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016. But the actor sprung a surprise earlier this month saying that though there were health concerns, he was ready to sacrifice his life for the people of Tamil Nadu and made two appointments for his yet to be launched party. At that time, Rajinikanth had also said that he had 40% shooting left to be completed for ‘Annathe’ which is being produced by late DMK leader M Karunanidhi’s grand-nephew Kalanidhi Maran’s Sun Pictures.

Several political leaders wished Rajinikanth a speedy recovery including Telangana governor and former Tamil Nadu BJP’s state president Tamilisai Soundararajan, opposition leader of Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena party founder, Pawan Kalyan.

tags
top news
Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case for the first time since April
Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case for the first time since April
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
As La Nina peaks, longer, harsher winter likely
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
Mamata Banerjee reaches out to Amartya Sen amid ‘land grab’ charges
In MP, alert sounded for calls asking ‘book Covid vaccine for Rs 500’
In MP, alert sounded for calls asking ‘book Covid vaccine for Rs 500’
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
‘Truly a Christmas miracle’: Donald Trump praises Covid vaccine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In