Amitabh Bachchan introduced as Sathyadev in Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan; here are the 6 characters from the film. Watch

All seven characters of TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, have been introduced. The film features an ensemble cast with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati playing various roles. Take a look. (Also Read: When Amitabh Bachchan stood up for Jaya Bachchan using her maiden name Bhaduri: ‘She is more famous…’) Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Sathyadev

In Vettaiyan, Amitabh plays a character called Sathyadev. The film's producers, Lyca Productions, introduced him with a behind-the-scenes video featuring clips of him on set, interacting with Rajinikanth and a glimpse of his role. “Meet the powerhouse of VETTAIYAN. Introducing @SrBachchan as SATHYADEV. Get ready to witness his groundbreaking performance. #Vettaiyan Releasing on 10th October in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi & Kannada!”

Other characters in the film have also been introduced in the last few days. Ritika Singh plays a cop named Roopa, Dushara Vijayan plays a teacher named Saranya, Manju Warrier plays the love interest Thara, Rana plays Natraj, and Fahadh plays Patrick. Not much is revealed about Manju, Rana, and Fahadh’s characters in the introduction videos. Recently, Manju impressed fans with her moves in the song Manasilaaayo. Rajinikanth's character's name is yet to be revealed.

In May this year, Amitabh shared pictures from the sets of Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. He praised the actor for being a “down-to-earth dynamic star”. He wrote on Instagram, “Am honoured and privileged to be with the Thala the Great Rajni again .. he hasn’t changed at all .. the same simple humble down to earth friend despite his stratospheric greatness!!!”

Sharing more pictures on his blog, he wrote, “...but the greater joy in being in the company of the Great RajniKant at work .. no change in him at all .. the same humble, simple, down to earth dynamic star .. what a privilege and honour.” The two stars last shared the screen space in Hum 33 years ago.

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan marks Amitabh's Telugu debut and Rajinikanth’s 170th film. The film went on floors in October 2023 after being announced earlier that year. It was shot in Thiruvananthapuram, Tirunelveli, Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by SR Kathir and editing by Philomin Raj. It will be released in theatres on October 10 for Dasara.