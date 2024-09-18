Internet calls Anirudh Ravichander's singing at Devara press con ‘embarrassing’: This is not a concert

On Tuesday evening, the cast and crew of Devara: Part 1, the much-hyped Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor with Tollywood star Jr NTR, met the media in Chennai. Jr NTR, Jahnvi, director Koratala Siva and music director Anirudh Ravichander, were present and all of them spoke to the media recalling their experiences on the film. (Also Read: Jr NTR manifests film with ‘favourite director’ Vetrimaaran: ‘We can dub it in Telugu’) Anirudh Ravichander sang a few lines in Tamil and Telugu at the press con of Devara: Part 1.

Janhvi and Jr NTR on Chennai

Sridevi’s elder daughter Janhvi dazzled the audience with her speech in Tamil stating that Chennai was very close to her heart and that she had a lot of memories associated with the city. Jr NTR, who also speaks Tamil well, on his part said that India is divided by language but united by cinema. He added, “Chennai has been the stepping stone for the Telugu film industry as this is where the films were being made.”

Anirudh Ravichander gets trolled

When it came to the turn of music director Anirudh, he spoke about Jr NTR aka Tarak was his best friend in Hyderabad and he considered the Telugu star as his elder brother. He was asked to sing a song from Devara and he sang a few lines in Tamil and Telugu.

Numerous netizens posted the video on X (formerly twitter) and panned him for his singing since there was absolutely no reaction from the audience. Some users slammed him saying this was not a concert for him to expect the media to sing along with him.

An X user commented, “This is press meet not the concert to make chorus to song.”

One X user wrote, “ஒரே அசிங்கமா போச்சு குமார். மூமெண்ட் (laughing emoji)”. (What an embarrassing moment) Another X user commented, “Ennna pa sensational ha posukunu asinga paduthitaa (laughing emoji).” (They called him sensational but he sang so badly) Another user penned that he felt sorry for Anirudh.

While these videos flooded X, some people commented that the videos had been edited to create the impression that the media didn’t respond.