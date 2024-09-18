Fans remember Sridevi as Janhvi Kapoor speaks Tamil fluently: 'It makes you realise her mom's influence on her'

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently floored her fans with her fluency in Tamil language. Several videos of the actor speaking at an event in Chennai for the promotions of her upcoming film Devara: Part 1 have emerged online. (Also Read | Jr NTR was ‘shocked’ at Janhvi Kapoor's fluency in Telugu in Devara Part 1: ‘Ye ladki ayi hai Bombay se, kya pata hoga’) Sridevi's daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, spoke in Tamil at an event.

Janhvispeaks Tamil fluently

As quoted by Times Now News, Janhvi, at the event, expressed that Chennai is special to her, more so as her mother-late actor Sridevi, had lovely memories of the state. As per the report, she said, "I hope you will give me the same love you gave to my mother. Your love is the reason why we are here today, and I am forever grateful to you all."

Janhvi remembers Sridevi

Janhvi also added that she wants to be as hard-working as her mother and find a place in the audience's hearts like Sridevi. She also revealed about her wish to be a part of a Tamil film soon.

Fans react to Janhvi speaking Tamil

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), trade analyst Ramesh Bala posted a video of Janhvi speaking Tamil. He wrote, #JanhviKapoor 's mother Late #SriDevi garu always insisted her Children to speak in Tamil in their Mumbai home and whenever they came to their Chennai home during summer vacation.. Hence #Janhvi has a good command over Tamil..."

A fan said, "I was very surprised to see her speaking Tamil very fluently." "Well - she has her heart and soul in Chennai for a long time! So many memories for her mother!" read a comment. "Wow, the command she has over Tamil is good," said a person. A tweet read, "Who knew she spoke Tamil so well? Wah, makes you realise her mother Sridevi's influce on her." Another fan tweeted, "Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, English...what other languages have you mastered?"

About Janhvi's films

Fans will see Janhvi next in Devara: Part 1, along with Jr NTR. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film will release on September 27. Saif Ali Khan plays a significant role in the film.

She also has Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan in the pipeline. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film also features Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi. The movie will hit theatres on April 18, 2025.