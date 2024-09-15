Jr NTR was ‘shocked’ at Janhvi Kapoor's fluency in Telugu in Devara Part 1: ‘Ye ladki ayi hai Bombay se, kya pata hoga’

What Jr NTR said

During the chat, when Sandeep Reddy Vanga asked Janhvi how it was for her to act in a Telugu film, Jr NTR interrupted and said, “I was shocked when I saw her. Ye ladki aayi hai Bombay se, kya pata hoga (She is a girl from Bombay how much will she know)? Although her roots are in South India, speaking in Telugu is sometimes (tough)… But she was (snaps his finger to gesture he was impressed with her). There was a scene in which this woman just went all out. And Siva was looking at the monitor and he was looking at me (for my reaction). I was like… she was fabulous. I was shocked."

In response, Janhvi said, “My day is made. I feel like I can leave the interview now and not worry about anything else.”

More details

Jr NTR plays a dual role in Devara: Part 1 as Devara and Varadha, aka Deva and Vara. Saif Ali Khan plays kushti expert Bhaira, while Janhvi plays Thangam. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

It is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners of NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting it. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on September 27.