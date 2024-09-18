Jr NTR manifests film with ‘favourite director’ Vetrimaaran: ‘We can dub it in Telugu’

Actor Jr NTR made some interesting comments while promoting his upcoming film Devara: Part 1 in Chennai. The actor spoke about his ‘favourite director’ Vetrimaaran, which has made fans hopeful the duo will team up for a film someday. (Also Read: Jr NTR says Devara was never meant to be released in 2 parts; says this about Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's roles) Jr NTR wants to work with Asuran and Viduthalai director Vetrimaaran.

Jr NTR on Vetrimaaran

Jr NTR was asked if he would ever do a straight Tamil film, given that Devara: Part 1 is a Telugu film dubbed into other south Indian languages and Hindi. He responded, “I am going to ask my favourite director…Vetrimaaran sir, please, do one with me. I will do a straight Tamil film for you. We can dub it in Telugu.” The answer was met with loud cheers from the crowd.

This is not the first time the director or actor has expressed interest in working together. While promoting Viduthalai in Hyderabad last year, Vetrimaaran revealed that he met Jr NTR for a possible collaboration. He said, “After Asuran, post lockdown, I had met NTR, and we have talked. So…it is bound to happen. But, you know, I take some time to make a film. It takes a long time for me to finish one film and move on to the next. That is the problem. Otherwise, we want to try.”

Not divided by cinema anymore

At the press meet, Jr NTR also claimed that he believes that out country is divided by language but not cinema. He said, “We are divided by language but not by cinema anymore. It is not Kollywood, it is not Sandalwood, it is not Bollywood, Tollywood anymore. We speak different languages but we are together with one word called cinema. Movies that have done well at the box office prove we aren’t divided anymore.”

He also added that Chennai has been the ‘stepping stone’ for the Telugu film industry. “The whole industry was once in Chennai. So obviously, there’s no promotion happening without happening in Chennai,” he said.

Devara: Part 1 also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film directed by Koratala Siva will be released in theatres on September 26.