Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saif Ali Khan takes both Taimur and Jeh for cricket lessons on the playground. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 17, 2024 08:51 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan was on dad duty with sons Taimur and Jeh as he was spotted attending their evening games on the playground.

Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his debut Telugu film Devara: Part 1. In the midst of his work commitments, the actor was seen with sons Taimur and Jeh on Tuesday evening. Saif had an off day with Taimur and Jeh for attending their cricket lessons at the playground. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan does this to save costs at Pataudi Palace; Sharmila Tagore keeps ‘hisaab kitaab’)

Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh.
Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh.

Saif plays cricket with Taimur and Jeh

Saif was seen in a blue t-shirt and loose grey pants as he accompanied Taimur and Jeh for their cricket lessons at a Mumbai playground. A paparazzi video captured Saif walking ahead of Taimur and Jeh as they hopped along with him. Both Taimur and Jeh were in white jerseys. Saif was also seen capturing a picture with a phone camera later.

After their practice was over, Saif was seen making his way out with Taimur and Jeh. He held Jeh's hands and walked towards the exit.

Check out their video here:

More details

Saif is gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR. At the trailer launch of Devara, he said, “I was really excited when they offered me a movie made in Andhra in the South industry, they’ve given us so many incredible movies. I think the future is going to be collaborations between North and South and pan-Indian kind of scenario.”

The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in north Indian territories through his banner Dharma Productions. Jr NTR plays a dual role in Devara: Part 1 as Devara and Varadha, aka Deva and Vara. Saif plays kushti expert Bhaira, while Janhvi plays Thangam.Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. It is set to arrive in theatres on September 27.

 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On