Saif Ali Khan takes both Taimur and Jeh for cricket lessons on the playground. Watch

Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his debut Telugu film Devara: Part 1. In the midst of his work commitments, the actor was seen with sons Taimur and Jeh on Tuesday evening. Saif had an off day with Taimur and Jeh for attending their cricket lessons at the playground. (Also read: Soha Ali Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan does this to save costs at Pataudi Palace; Sharmila Tagore keeps ‘hisaab kitaab’) Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh.

Saif plays cricket with Taimur and Jeh

Saif was seen in a blue t-shirt and loose grey pants as he accompanied Taimur and Jeh for their cricket lessons at a Mumbai playground. A paparazzi video captured Saif walking ahead of Taimur and Jeh as they hopped along with him. Both Taimur and Jeh were in white jerseys. Saif was also seen capturing a picture with a phone camera later.

After their practice was over, Saif was seen making his way out with Taimur and Jeh. He held Jeh's hands and walked towards the exit.

Saif is gearing up for the release of Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR. At the trailer launch of Devara, he said, “I was really excited when they offered me a movie made in Andhra in the South industry, they’ve given us so many incredible movies. I think the future is going to be collaborations between North and South and pan-Indian kind of scenario.”

The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, is presented by filmmaker Karan Johar in north Indian territories through his banner Dharma Productions. Jr NTR plays a dual role in Devara: Part 1 as Devara and Varadha, aka Deva and Vara. Saif plays kushti expert Bhaira, while Janhvi plays Thangam.Devara is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyana Ram. It is set to arrive in theatres on September 27.