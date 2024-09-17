Soha Ali Khan reveals Saif Ali Khan does this to save costs at Pataudi Palace; Sharmila Tagore keeps ‘hisaab kitaab’

In an interview with Cyrus Broacha on the Housing.com YouTube channel, Soha mentioned that their mother, Sharmila Tagore, oversees the household accounts, ensuring everything is in order.

Managing Pataudi Palace

Talking about it, she said, “My mother sits with her hisaab-kitaab; she knows daily expenditure and monthly expenditure. For example, we whitewash Pataudi, it’s not painted because it’s a lot less expensive. And we haven’t bought anything new for a long time. It’s the architecture of the place that’s most inviting; it’s not the things, it’s not the objects”.

Soha added, “I was born after the privy purses and royal titles were abolished in 1970. My brother was born a prince, because he was born in 1970… With the titles comes a lot of responsibility and bills… My grandmother was the begum of Bhopal and my grandfather was the nawab of Pataudi; he loved her for many years but was not allowed to marry her… ”

She also revealed that her grandfather ‘ran out of money’ while building the palace, which is the reason behind having more carpets instead of marble at some places inside the premises. When it comes to her, Soha is incharge of the ‘generator room’, which is a two-BHK.

About Pataudi Palace

Pataudi Palace is currently owned by Saif, who is married to actor Kareena Kapoor. It belonged to his father, late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan before him. However, after a hotel company took over the property, Saif decided to buy it back with his own money. It was constructed by Saif's grandfather, the Nawab of Pataudi, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi. Currently, Saif's mother, actor Sharmila Tagore lives there.

The estate is also known as Ibrahim Kothi and is situated in the town of Pataudi in Haryana’s Gurgaon district. The palace is known for its royal and opulent interiors. It is spread across 10 acres and has 150 rooms, including seven dressing rooms, seven bedrooms, seven billiard rooms, as well as palatial drawing rooms and dining rooms.

The family now uses it as a vacation home, and rents it out to film productions to shoot in. The recent film Animal, and Saif’s own streaming series Tandav, were filmed at the iconic property.