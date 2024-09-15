Raha, Taimur and Jeh bring colour and cuteness to Kapoor family Ganesh Chaturthi get-together. See pics

It was family time for the Kapoors as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi this year, as per traditions. Randhir Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor along with daughter Raha Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor with sons Taimur and Jeh were all present to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa under one roof. Karisma Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures from the family affair on her Instagram account on Sunday evening. (Also read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Taimur and Jeh pray with folded hands, mom Kareena Kapoor is all smiles. See pic) Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, and Aadar Jain joined for the Kapoor family Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Ganesh Chaturthi with the Kapoors

In the first picture, the Kapoor family assembled together for a group potrait. Ranbir was seen standing behind Randhir Kapoor, holding Raha. Meanwhile Kareena sat at the left end, holding Jeh on her lap.

The second picture had Raha looking at something intently beyond the picture, sitting on Ranbir's lap. Jeh had the biggest grin, twinning with elder brother Taimur in a light blue kurta. The last picture gave a closer look at the delicious modaks offered to the deity. Captioning the post, Karisma wrote, “Modaks and Memories.”

Alia Bhatt, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Jigra, was notably absent from the family portraits. The Vasan Bala film releases in theatres on October 11.

More details

A few days ago, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were seen performing Ganpati Visarjan as part of their family tradition near their residence. The mother-son duo was then spotted praying with folded hands as the idol was immersed for visarjan.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. He will next feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana where he plays Lord Ram. The epic-drama is based on the ancient texts by sage Valmiki. Sai Pallavi has been cast opposite Ranbir to portray Goddess Sita. The actor is also expected to shoot for Sandeep's Animal Park later in 2025.