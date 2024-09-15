Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Taimur and Jeh pray with folded hands, mom Kareena Kapoor is all smiles. See pic

Kareena Kapoor is basking in the praise for her layered performance in The Buckingham Murders, which released in theatres last Friday. The actor has now treated fans with an adorable new picture featuring her sons Taimur and Jeh. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture from Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, where both Taimur and Jeh accompanied her to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor's motherhood on screen has always been laced with loss, from Kurbaan to The Buckingham Murders) Kareena Kapoor celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with her sons Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

In the new picture, Kareena was seen in front of a Ganesh idol which was beautifully decorated with marigold flowers and lights inside a room. Taimur and Jeh stood beside her. Kareena was seen in a beautiful yellow salwar kameez for the special day. In the caption, she wrote, “Ganpati Bappa Morya (red heart and star emoticons).”

Kareena via Instagram Stories.

Kareena in The Buckingham Murders

Kareena's latest film The Buckingham Murders released in theatres last Friday. The murder mystery is directed by Hansal Mehta. Kareena plays a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. The film saw a spike in its numbers on Saturday. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹3 crore so far.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa Kapoor, and Kareena.

As the movie hit the theatres, Kareena took to Instagram and said she felt proud of her decision to do this film. "As an actor, it's the choices one makes...And I am very proud of this choice. Please watch this story and dive into my world of crime and drama... a dream I have always had to act in or produce one... but here I got the best of both worlds," she wrote.