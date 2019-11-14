e-paper
Vetrimaaran on meeting Shah Rukh Khan: ‘It was a courtesy call, we’re not remaking Asuran’

A couple of weeks ago, a picture of Tamil director Vetrimaaran meeting Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, went viral. The director has now spoken about it.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:44 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Filmmaker Vetrimaaran, who recently met Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, says the meeting was more of a courtesy call and that they didn’t discuss anything about remaking his latest release Asuran.

In his latest interview to Tamil magazine Vikatan, Vetrimaaran opened up about his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. After his picture with SRK went viral a couple of weeks ago, reports emerged the duo is joining hands for Asuran remake. “It was a courtesy call which lasted two hours. We discussed about a lot of things including Asuran. We didn’t discuss anything about remaking Asuran,” Vetrimaaran said.

In the interview, he also confirmed that he has pitched scripts to actors Rajinikanth, Vijay and Suriya. He also revealed that he’s trying to get in touch with Ajith to narrate a script. If everything goes as planned, Vetrimaaran and Suriya will join hands for a project next year. As of now, the project is still in its nascent stage and Suriya is expected to work with director Hari before this project can materialize.

Vetrimaaran has also confirmed that he’s directed a segment in Netflix’s maiden Tamil production venture as part of an anthology. His portion will feature Sai Pallavi and Prakash Raj. Other segments of the anthology have been directed by Vignesh Shivn, Sudha Kongara and Gautham Vasudev Menon. Honour killing will be the theme of the anthology.

Vetrimaaran will next team up with actor-comedian Soori for a Tamil project which will be an adaptation of late poet-writer Na. Muthukumar’s Pattampoochi Virpavan. This yet-untitled film will go on the floors from December.

Meanwhile, Asuran is all set to be remade in Telugu. The remake will star Venkatesh and Shriya Saran while Hanu Raghavapudi will direct it. Asuran, which went on to mint over Rs 100 crore worldwide, was based on Tamil novel Vekkai. The film featured Dhanush and Manju Warrier in lead roles.

