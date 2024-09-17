Jr NTR says Devara was never meant to be released in 2 parts; says this about Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's roles

Jr NTR recently spoke to director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a promotional video about Devara: Part 1. The actor shared that the Koratala Siva-directorial was ‘never’ meant to have a sequel and shared some details about his co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s roles in the film. (Also Read: Jr NTR says Devara co-star Janhvi Kapoor reminded him of Sridevi: ‘It is the way she performs, smiles…’) Jr NTR in a still from Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1.

Jr NTR on Devara: Part 1

Jr NTR told Sandeep that while he and Koratala took the film on-floors to make one film, they soon realised that they couldn’t fit the whole story in one part. He said, “We never wanted to actually make this film in two parts. Never. We never had the intention of making it into two parts. But going deep into it, when we started shooting for it, it’s characters-driven.”

The actor reiterated that it’s not just his titular character that’s important to the story, but also Saif’s Bhaira and Janhvi’s Thangam drive it forward. He said, “Talk about Bhaira…I really don’t think one part is enough for me to convey to the audiences what Bhaira actually is. Even for Janhvi, you know, her character’s name is Thangam. What you’re gonna see (is) a beautiful love story, which is there in the film. It’s just not a love story because you need to have a romantic track in a movie, it’s not that. Janhvi’s character is completely interwoven with Devara as a movie.”

Jr NTR also claimed that Devara: Part 2 will also be a ‘delight’ to watch.

About Devara: Part 1

Devara: Part 1 is a litmus test for Koratala, who tasted failure for the first time in his career with his previous film, Acharya, with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The film starring Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and Narain in supporting roles will be released in theatres on September 27. The film’s trailer was recently released and showed Jr NTR in dual roles as father and son, Devara and Varadha.