Jr NTR says Devara co-star Janhvi Kapoor reminded him of Sridevi: ‘It is the way she performs, smiles…’

Devara: Part 1 marks the first Telugu film of Janhvi Kapoor's career. The actor stars in the action drama film with Jr NTR. Recently, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga hosted a chat with Devara: Part 1 cast Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor, and director Koratala Siva, where Jr NTR shared how much Janhvi resembled like her late mother Sridevi. (Also read: Jr NTR was ‘shocked’ at Janhvi Kapoor's fluency in Telugu in Devara Part 1: ‘Ye ladki ayi hai Bombay se, kya pata hoga’) Jr NTR said how Janhvi Kapoor resembled just like her mother Sridevi.

What Jr NTR said

Jr NTR spoke about Janhvi and said, “I remember, there was this photoshoot where we did a look test of sorts. There was this picture of hers which we released, where she was sitting on the boat and looking at the camera. She looked so much like Sridevi garu. In certain angles, she just looks like her. We tried to capture a bit of that also on camera but I don't think you can capture that in angles. But, it is in the way she performs, or in the way she smiles. It brings that reminiscence of Sridevi garu back.”

Janhvi said in response, “It si weird for me to say this, but I feel that more when I perform and speak in Telegu. I don't know if that makes sense. It just felt more like home to me.”

More details

Jr NTR plays a dual role in Devara: Part 1 as Devara and Varadha, aka Deva and Vara. Saif Ali Khan plays kushti expert Bhaira, while Janhvi plays Thangam. The film's ensemble cast also includes Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain.

Sridevi began her acting career in South Indian cinema as a child artist appearing in Tamil Telugu and Malayalam films. She rose to fame with a slew of successful films alongside Akkineni Nageshwara Rao. She also worked with NT Rama Rao, Chiranjeevi, and Venkatesh.

Sridevi died after drowning in a bathtub of a Dubai hotel in 2018.