Rajinikanth releases first statement after hospital discharge; daughter Aishwarya attends Navratri puja

Actor Rajinikanth was discharged on Thursday evening after a brief hospitalisation in Chennai. He released his first statement on X (formerly Twitter) thanking everyone for praying for him. His daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, attended a Navratri puja after he was discharged. (Also Read: Rajinikanth discharged from hospital after recovering from swollen blood vessel) Rajinikanth was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, both his daughters prayed for his well-being.

Rajinikanth’s statement

Rajinikanth posted a note on X in Tamil that roughly translates to, “To all my political friends who wished me a speedy recovery, to all my film fraternity friends, to all my well-wishers, the press and media, my sincere thanks to you all. And to the fans who have made me, who keep me alive and love me immeasurably, praying for my well-being. I express my sincere gratitude to you all.”

He also shared separate posts, thanking PM Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, and Governor of TN Ravi, for inquiring about his health and sending good wishes. He wrote for Amitabh Bachchan, “Thank you @SrBachchan ji for your love and showing such warm concern towards me …truly touched.”

According to ANI, Rajinikanth’s daughter, Soundarya, visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for him before his discharge. On Friday, Aishwarya looked happy as she posted a picture on her Instagram stories with friends from a Navratri puja hosted by actor Pritha Vijayakumar. Pritha played Rajinikanth's daughter in Padayappa.

A screengrab of Aishwarya Rajinikanth's Instagram stories.

Rajinikanth’s hospitalisation

According to a bulletin, Rajinikanth “was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, on 30th September 2024. He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (Aorta), which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.” Senior Interventional cardiacologist Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta, sealing off the swelling through an endovascular repair procedure, they added. ANI reports that he was discharged from the hospital around 11 pm on October 3.

Rajinikanth will soon star in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, which will be released in theatres on October 10. The film also stars Amitabh in the lead role. He will also shoot for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie.

With inputs from ANI