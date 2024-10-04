Rajinikanth discharged from hospital after recovering from swollen blood vessel

Rajinikanth discharged

As per an update shared by the official X handle of news agency ANI, “Actor Rajinikanth was discharged from Apollo Hospital at 11 PM last night: Chennai Police.” Rajinikanth, 73, had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart which was treated by a non-surgical, transcatheter method.

A statement by the hospital explained that a stent was successfully placed in the aorta, sealing off the swelling through an endovascular repair procedure. The hospital assured fans and well-wishers that Rajinikanth's condition is stable. The procedure went as planned. He has been discharged after two days, as promised by the hospital.

Rajinikanth's daughter and filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth visited the Tiruvottiyur Shri Vadivudai Amman Temple in Chennai to offer prayers for her father while he was hospitalised.

Expressing his support for the beloved actor, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had posted on social media, “I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajinikanth around the globe in praying for his swift and smooth recovery.” Rajinikanth's longtime friend and contemporary Kamal Haasan had also wished him a speedy recovery.

About Rajinikanth's next

Rajinikanth's discharge comes less than a week before the release of his next film, Vettaiyan. Helmed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, the star-studded film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.

Vettaiyan marks Lyca Productions' 30th venture and serves as Amitabh Bachchan's debut in Tamil cinema. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the music composer for the film. It's also Rajinikanth's 170th film, and is scheduled for a worldwide release on October 10.

Rajinikanth will also be seen in Coolie, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, with Sun Pictures backing the project. Rumours suggest that Sivakarthikeyan may play a significant role, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The release date for the film is yet to be announced.