Kamal Haasan wishes ‘dear friend’ Rajinikanth a speedy recovery after his hospitalisation, shares post

Kamal Haasan has wished his 'dear friend' Rajinikanth a speedy recovery amid his hospitalisation. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), on Tuesday evening, Kamal shared a post. (Also Read | Rajinikanth had swelling in main blood vessel leaving heart, to be discharged in 2 days: Hospital) Kamal Haasan's post came as Rajinikanth underwent a non-surgical procedure.

Kamal wishes Rajiniknath

The actor wrote in Tamil, "I wish my dear friend, Superstar @rajinikanth, who is hospitalized, a speedy recovery." Rajinikanth underwent a non-surgical procedure on Tuesday for an issue in the main blood vessel of his heart,reported PTI. A stent was placed to seal off a swelling, PTI reported citing the hospital treating him.

What happened to Rajiniknath

Rajinikanth was stable, doing well and should be home in two days, a medical bulletin from Apollo Hospitals said. Dr R K Venkatasalam, Director, Medical Services, Apollo Hospitals, Chennai, said, "We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be at home in two days."

Many wished him quick recovery

Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian had said the health condition of the superstar was stable. The minister said he had been in touch with the hospital authorities since the actor's admission and also enquired with the doctors there this morning. "We enquired with the in-charge at the hospital. They said since Rajini was a big celebrity he was asked to get admitted in the night for a periodic check-up," Subramanian had said.

Many wished a speedy recovery for the actor. Tamil Nadu governor R N Ravi said in a post on the social media platform X, "I stand with the millions of devoted fans of Thiru Rajnikanth around the globe, in praying for his swift and smooth recovery." Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin also wished the actor a speedy recovery.

Rajinikanth's upcoming film

Rajinikanth's much-awaited film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to hit theatres on October 10. The film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan. Anirudh Ravichander serves as the film's music composer. After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth will be seen in Coolie, set for a 2025 release.