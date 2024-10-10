Dhanush watches Vettaiyan on first day in same theatre as Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth

TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan was released in theatres on October 10. Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Soundarya and Latha caught the film in theatres on the first day, first show. The film stars Rajinikanth, Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. (Also Read: Vettaiyan Twitter reactions: Fans dub Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil ‘holy trinity’ of Indian cinema) Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, Soundarya and Latha watched Vettaiyan together in Chennai.(Sun News)

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa watch Vettaiyan

Sun News posted videos on X (formerly Twitter) showing Dhanush, his ex-wife Aishwaryaa, and the rest of Rajinikanth’s family watching Vettaiyan at Rohini Silver Screens in Chennai. Aishwaryaa was clicked, arriving with sister Soundarya, mother Latha, and her children Yatra and Linga, while Dhanush arrived separately at the theatre.

Before heading to watch the film, Dhanush tweeted on Thursday morning, “#vettaiyan DAY !” #superstar .. Thalaivar dharisanam.” Vettaiyan also stars Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak in key roles. The film was released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Dhanush, Aishwaryaa reuniting?

After getting married in 2004, Dhanush announced his separation from Aishwaryaa on social media in 2022, writing, “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other..The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting...Today we stand at a place where our paths separate...Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better.”

They officially filed for divorce by mutual consent at the Chennai family court in April this year. TOI reported on October 8 that both Aishwaryaa and Dhanush were absent during the recent hearing. The judge postponed the hearing to October 19 giving both parties time to submit their statement. They also sparked off rumours of reconciliation when Dhanush sent Aishwaryaa best wishes in February before the release of Lal Salaam.

Upcoming work

Dhanush has numerous films lined up, both as an actor and director. The actor will soon star in Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera with Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mananna and Jim Sarbh. He will also star in his own directorial Idli Kadai. Apart from that, Dhanush is also directing Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.