Amitabh Bachchan's most successful partnership has given him 11 hits; it's not with Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan

Amitabh Bachchan has been the most iconic star in Hindi cinema and arguably the biggest superstar as well. In a career that has spanned over half a century, the actor has been part of some of the biggest hits in Bollywood history. Over time, he has developed some popular on-screen partnerships too, ranging from one with his wife Jaya Bachchan to with juniors like Shah Rukh Khan. And while he has delivered hits with them all, there is one name that has trumped them all when it comes to being a hit box office jodi. On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, we take a look at this actor who has been his lucky mascot the most number of times. (Also read: When Rakhee was warned for playing Amitabh Bachchan's mother in Shakti) The co-star with whom Amitabh Bachchan has the most hits is neither Rekha nor Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's most successful partnership

Amitabh Bachchan has been paired opposite a number of actors over the course of his career, developing hit partnerships with Rekha, Jaya Bachchan, and Parveen Babi to name a few. He has done the highest number of films with Hema Malini, whom he has shared the screen with on 16 occasions. However, a few of those 16 have been flops as well.

That is how Rakhee becomes Amitabh's most successful collaborator. The two have worked together in 13 films, of which only two - Reshma Aur Shera and Shaan - did not work at the box office. The record of 11 hits makes Rakhee his most successful on-screen partnership. Their hits together include Kabhi Kabhie, Shakti, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, Trishul, Barsaat Ki Ek Raat, and Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love.

Amitabh's other frequent collaborators

Jaya Bachchan has worked with her husband in nine films, while Rekha worked with him in 11 films (plus one where she did a voiceover for one character). Parveen Babi worked opposite Amitabh Bachchan in 12 films over the course of her career. Not just the female leads, Amitabh has had some successful collabs with fellow male stars too. He and Shashi Kapoor were a famous jodi and they did 12 films together. His son Abhishek has appeared in five films with him, as has Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan was most recently seen in Vettaiyan, the Rajinikanth-starrer. It has been his first Tamil film in a full-fledged role. Prior to this, the actor was seen in Kalki 2898 AD, playing Ashwatthama. The Nag Ashwin film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. The cast will reprise their roles in the planned sequel, which does not have a release date yet.