Amitabh Bachchan remembers Ratan Tata, says he ‘just learnt' about his demise: ‘Was working very late’

Amitabh Bachchan calls Ratan Tata ‘visionary leader’

Amitabh took to his Twitter handle and captioned his post as, “T 5159(i) - .. just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata..was working very late ..An era has ended .. a most respected , humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve..Spent some wonderful moments with him, during several Campaigns we were involved in together..My prayers (folded hands emoji).”

Dharmendra, Kamal Haasan pay tribute to Ratan Tata

Recently many other Bollywood artists also mourned the death of Ratan Tata. Veteran actor Dharmendra took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Ratan Tata Saheb, hasrat hi rah gaie aap se milne ki (Ratan Tata Sir, my desire to meet you will forever remain unfulfilled).

Kamal Haasan took to his Twitter handle and captioned his post as, “Ratan Tata Ji was a personal hero of mine, someone I’ve tried to emulate throughout my life. A national treasure whose contributions in nation-building shall forever be etched in the story of modern India. His true richness lay not in material wealth but in his ethics, integrity, humility and patriotism. In the immediate aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, I met him while staying at the iconic Taj Hotel. In that moment of national crisis, the titan stood tall and became the embodiment of the Indian spirit, to rebuild and emerge stronger as a nation. My profound condolences to his family, friends, Tata Group and my fellow Indians.”

Ratan Tata's death

Ratan Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, had been in the intensive care at the hospital since Monday.