Ratan Tata dies: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, other celebs mourn industry titan, call him 'Taj of India'

Industrialist Ratan Naval Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who transformed a staid group into India's largest and most influential conglomerate with a string of eye-catching deals, died at the age of 86 on Wednesday night. As political and business leaders from world over mourned his passing, cine stars also offered their condolences. (Also read: Mukesh Ambani’s emotional farewell to Ratan Tata: ‘Ratan, you will always remain in my heart’) Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Ajay Devgn led the tributes to industrialist Ratan Tata

Bollywood mourns Ratan Tata's death

A number of Bollywood stars from Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn to Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma took to social media and wrote notes of condolence and remembrance for the industry titan. “The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, Sir,” wrote Ajay Devgn on X (formerly Twitter). Salman Khan also took to the social media platform and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata.”

Actor Priyanka Chopra tweeted, “Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, Sir.”

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram Stories to share a picture of the late Ratan Tata and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic news of Shri Ratan Tata. He upheld the values of integrity, grace & dignity through everything he did & was truly an icon & Taj of India. RIP Sir, You have touched so many lives.”

Anushka Sharma's tribute to Ratan Tata

Other celebs who posted tributes to him include Varun Dhawan, Randeep Hooda, Riteish Deshmukh, Shraddha Kapoor, among others.

Ratan Tata's death

Tata, who was chairman of the salt to software group for more than two decades, breathed his last at south Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital at 11.30 pm on Wednesday. A Padma Vibhushan recipient, Tata, had been in intensive care at the hospital since Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Tata, known for his philanthropy besides being a respected industry leader, asserted there was no cause for concern regarding his health and he was undergoing check-ups for age-related medical conditions amid reports of his admission to a hospital.

With PTI inputs