Priyanka Chopra dazzles in an effortlessly minimal black and white top and skirt combo at event: Pics and videos

Decoding Priyanka's look

Her outfit of choice? The actor opted for a lot of black-and-white pieces – from her clothes to her shoes. Combining the colourless hues, she gave a modern interpretation to the effortlessly minimalist style – she wore a latex black knee-length skirt with a white turtleneck top, a reliable recipe for seasonless, cool style.

Priyanka's black shirt is a wardrobe staple in its own right — it looks good with everything from a white skirt to a graphic T-shirt. For a polished look, stick to a white-and-black combo like Priyanka.

She played up the black-and-white pairing by accessorising her look with a matching black belt and black pointed-toe heels. For her hair and makeup, Priyanka took the ‘less is more’ approach, wearing her hair in natural curls and opting for minimal makeup.

About event and Priyanka's association with brand

American retailer Marshalls reunited with Priyanka Chopra in June this year, and ever since, she has been busy with the brand's promotions.

The actor, who juggles her time between India and the US, where she lives with husband-singer Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, had said in a statement at the time, "Every woman deserves to live the life they want, and it's refreshing to partner with a brand like Marshalls who has prioritized community-based initiatives like this to support women."

Fans have been sharing photos and videos of Priyanka's latest appearance at an event in Chicago for Marshalls, where she interacted and even posed with fans.