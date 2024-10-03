Priyanka Chopra's bold fashion choice and soft makeup are ultimate winter style inspiration

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is a style icon who keeps inspiring her fans with trend-setting looks and recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share another stunning ensemble, captioning the pictures, “When the glam is just so good ❤️💋🎀” (sic). She exuded classy allure with a statement winter outfit, incorporating all the essentials of a cold-weather wardrobe, from faux fur to turtlenecks. Bold fashion demands bold eyes, Priyanka Chopra, however, begs to differ. Her bold fashion choice and soft makeup are ultimate winter style inspiration(Photo by Instagram)

Smokey eye takes a backseat

Priyanka’s eye makeup redefined winter glam with a softer, more understated approach. Smokey or graphic-lined eyes are typically the go-to for dramatic outfits, enhancing bold looks and adding an extra layer of sophistication. In fact, smokey eyes are often the focal point of a glam ensemble.

However, Priyanka showed that one doesn’t always require bold, heavy eye makeup. She contrasted her eye-catching outfit with a natural and soft eye makeup that came with voluminous mascara and warm brown eyeshadow blended across her eyelids. The soft, dewy finish gave her eyes a doe-eyed appearance, radiating a calmer elegance. The confidence in the simplicity of her makeup choice was unmissable and allowed her natural beauty to shine.

To recreate this Desi Girl glow of unmatched poise, pair your chic outfit with a soft, dewy makeup look. Use delicate eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow around the lids, and mascara on both the lashes and waterline. Ensure that for the base, you contoured your face to enhance your cheekbones and nose bridge.

Only the eye makeover has to be demure, not the entire makeup but again, don't go overboard. By embracing this minimalistic makeover style, the eyes look bigger while possessing that edgy finesse of bold makeovers. Natural, dewy eye makeover can easily keep up with the boldest of the bold attires like Priyanka Chopra does to redefine the essence of a glam makeover.

More about Priyanka’s outfit

Priyanka Chopra's ensemble shows that glam outfits dazzle better with a natural eye makeover. (Instagram/@priyankachopra)

In the other pictures of the Instagram carousel, the actor was seen donning a black faux-leather coat with faux fur cuffs and shoulders, pairing it with white overalls, a turtleneck top and white pants. The sleek coat had a sophistication charm, while the white overalls underneath added a fresh, winter-ready touch. By keeping her makeup subtle, Priyanka allowed the outfit to shine, acing the delicate balance between elegance and effortless styling.

