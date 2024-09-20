Priyanka Chopra's mom reveals if actor 'really follows all the DIY skincare tips' she shares on social media

Priyanka Chopra keeps taking time out from her busy schedule to share some of the DIY (do it yourself) beauty and wellness tips she's learned from her mom, Madhu Chopra. She has spoken about taking care of her skin with homemade masks and packs, given all the heavy makeup she is subjected to. But does Priyanka actually follow what she preaches to her fans? Madhu Chopra has the answer. Also read: Priyanka Chopra said that she was called dusky and she even believed she was not 'pretty enough' Priyanka Chopra has said that she has been whipping up DIY masks and scrubs since she was a young girl. (YouTube/Vogue India)

Madhu on Priyanka's skincare routine

She took to Instagram on Friday to share a clip of herself from an event. In her caption, Madhu wrote, "I get asked this all the time, does Priyanka Chopra really follow all the DIY skincare tips I share?"

She then said, “Priyanka has been dedicated to her skincare routine from a young age, and I’m proud to say she incorporates many of the DIY remedies I recommend. From rice water masks to sugar scrubs and nourishing hair oils, she finds a balance between traditional methods and modern skincare, even while traveling. It’s a great blend of natural and professional care, keeping her skin radiant despite her busy schedule.”

What did Madhu say in the video

When asked 'what are Priyanka's favourite skincare routines and treatments', Madhu said, "She takes extraordinary care of her skin and hair because she was blessed with good skin. She never had breakouts, she never had stress because since she was small her skincare regime was oiling on the hair, washing off the hair and ubtan on face (homemade face pack), multivitamins – all these are part of our regime."

Madhu also added the actor swears by DIY skincare masks, and credits it for fixing pretty much all of her skin concerns. She said, "Now she (Priyanka) has grown bigger and better, but sometimes her skin has ups and downs as she is travelling the world in a compressed airplane for 16-20 hours. They all take a toll on the skin… she follows all of it (the DIY tips her mom suggests) – kachi malai (fresh cream), sugar scrub, rice water mask, you name it and she does it."

Priyanka, who is now shooting for Citadel season 2, is gearing up for the release of Hollywood films such as The Bluff and Heads of State.