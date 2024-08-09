Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra have a ‘blast’ at The Bluff wrap-up party; see pics

Insta memory

Priyanka's mom, Madhu Chopra, has shared some pictures of her from the party, where she is seen sharing candid moments with her daughter and actor Karl Urban.

Madhu took to Instagram to share some pictures from the wrap-up party. In the images, Madhu is seen posing with her daughter and Karl as they had a blast at the party.

"Had a blast at ‘The Bluff’ wrap party with @priyankachopra and @karlurban (purple heart),” Madhu wrote as caption with the images.

And Priyanka commented on the post with a heartwarming message. “So awesome having you here. Couldn’t have done this without you. Love you, mama," she wrote.

With the pictures out on social media, Priyanka’s fans showered love on the pics.

“Great to see dear Madhu spending time with your little princess,” wrote one user, with another writing, “Nice…you pose and stand better than your daughter”.

“Very excited about her performance in this film. We are waiting for her success. Madhu maam , I hope you send her all the love and support from us, her fans, to Priya,” shared one user, with one mentioning, ‘How fun!! sending love from “The Magical Land of Hearts” book”.

About The Bluff

The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film also stars Karl Urban in a prominent role.

In the film, Priyanka will be seen sporting a different hairstyle from her long locks. She will be seen with a mohawk for the first time. The images of her new look were recently leaked on social media. Priyanka was shooting for the film in Australia for the last couple of months. She's accompanied by her daughter Malti there, while Nick and her mother Madhu Chopra keep visiting. She'll also be seen in Heads of State.