Priyanka Chopra shares video of Malti Marie humming on The Bluff sets; Nick Jonas joins them as they watch Frozen

Actor Priyanka Chopra has given a glimpse of her life in Australia with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram on Friday night, Priyanka posted a video in which she spent time with her family while also shooting for her upcoming film The Bluff. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun in a bikini; kisses Nick Jonas on vacation with Malti Marie at Gold Coast. See pics) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie are currently in Australia.

Priyanka spends time with Nick, Malti

The video began with Priyanka Chopra in a car, giving a peek of The Bluff sets while Malti was heard gurgling in the background. Next, Nick's hand was seen resting on Priyanka's thighs, and she kept her hand on Malti's leg as they travelled in the car. Nick also played with Malti and went shopping with her too.

The couple also spent an evening near a bonfire as they sipped wine. Nick Jonas and Priyanka, dressed in black and white outfits, smiled and posed for the camera. In one segment, Malti was seen playing on a beach.

Priyanka balances work and family time

Priyanka applied a face mask as she travelled by car for her work shift. She said, "Night shifts." The actor also showed photos of her injuries, makeup and wigs on sets. The family of three also enjoyed watching Frozen during their free time.

Priyanka was seen snuggling with Malti and Nick as they sat on a couch. The video ended with Malti humming a song while drawing on her unicorn stickers. Priyanka recorded the video while she got ready for shooting. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Bits and pieces (hand heart emoji) #thebluff (pirate flag emoji)."

Priyanka's upcoming film

Priyanka will next be seen in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. The movie is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, The Bluff promises to be a thrilling adventure. She will also be seen in Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa.