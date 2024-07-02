Priyanka Chopra soaks up the sun in a bikini; kisses Nick Jonas on vacation with Malti Marie at Gold Coast. See pics

Priyanka Chopra recently took some time off to spend quality time with her family at the Gold Coast beach in Australia. She is currently there with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra while shooting for her high-octane action-thriller - The Bluff. Priyanka can be seen spending time with Malti and Nick at the beach in a series of pictures shared by The Daily Mail. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas relax with Malti; toast marshmallows. See pics) Priyanka Chopra enjoyed her beach outing with Nick Jonas and Malti at Gold Coast. (PC: Daily Mail).

Priyanka Chopra enjoys at Gold Coast with Nick, Malti

Priyanka wore a black and white bikini top, complemented by a matching cap, white shirt, and shorts while enjoying her luxurious beach vacation. In addition to tending to Malti, she also took a moment to engage in affectionate public display of affection with Nick. The American singer-actor sported a white cap with New York inscribed on it, which he paired with a black shirt and matching shorts. The power couple's daughter looked adorable in an orange-black t-shirt, teamed with black pants.

Priyanka-Nick set parenting and couple goals

Priyanka and Nick accompanied Malti as she played with the sand on the beach. The couple took turns carrying Malti and also let her enjoy the serene location by herself. Priyanka hugged and planted a peck on her husband's cheek, and Nick held her from the back in an intimate gesture as they stood at the beach. The couple is also seen chilling below a tent as they enjoyed their sunny beach day.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas relationship

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1, 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie on January 15, 2022 via surrogacy. The duo named their daughter after their mothers. For the unversed, Priyanka's mom Dr Madhu Chopra's middle-name is Malti while Nick's mother Denise Jonas's middle-name is Marie.

Priyanka Chopra's acting career

Priyanka made her acting debut with the Tamil courtroom-drama Thamizhan opposite Vijay. Her first Hindi movie was Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, featuring Sunny Deol and Priety Zinta.

However, she shot to fame with movies like Andaaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, Krrish and Don 2. She later won accolades for her performances in Kaminey, Fashion, Dostana 2, Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, Bajirao Mastani and The Sky is Pink. She last featured in the Hinglish film - The White Tiger before her Hollywood transition.

Priyanka will be next seen in the Hollwyood action-thriller - The Bluff. She will also feature in Idris Elba-John Cena starrer action-comedy - Heads of State.