Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas relax with daughter Malti; toast marshmallows at family outing in Australia. See pics

Family time

Recently, Priyanka and her Nick Jonas were spotted toasting marshmallows at a friend's house on the Gold Coast. The pictures were shared by Daily Mail Australia.

In the images, Priyanka and Nick are enjoying a relaxed evening at a backyard of her friend’s house.

Priyanka is looking chic in a casual attire. She is wearing a light grey tank top paired with comfortable white joggers. She has styled her hair in a relaxed updo, and accessorised with a pair of trendy sunglasses. She is seen cradling her daughter, Malti Marie.

Meanwhile, Nick, 31, also showcased his laid-back style in a black T-shirt and matching coloured shorts. He completed his ensemble with a pair of white slip-on shoes. He is seen carrying logs over, suggesting he was in charge of the evening's bonfire.

The couple was joined by Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, who appeared to be enjoying the evening. Also present were family friends Sudeep and Tamanna Dutt.

Relaxed gathering

At one point, Nick was also seen holding a bag of marshmallows and a beverage as he chatted to friends and family. He is also seen toasting them and offering it to the group.

Priyanka’s time in Australia

She is shooting her new movie, The Bluff, in Australia. The couple's presence in the country has already created a buzz among fans. The Bluff from filmmaking duo The Russo brothers, known for their work in Marvel, directing two Captain America films, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.