Priyanka Chopra Jonas rubs garlic on her feet: What are the benefits of this desi nuskha?

Priyanka Chopra is currently filming for her next project, The Bluff in Australia. Her carousel of photos from the Gold Coast featured some precious moments with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie and mother Madhu Chopra. A video in the post however, revealed the significant injuries Priyanka had sustained on the sets of the movie during filming. A few scrolls to the left revealed a video in which the actor is having garlic cloves vigorously rubbed into her feet. While the video may have caught some people off guard, it actually represents an age old health hack embraced by many to deal with certain ailments. Priyanka Chopra Jonas rubs garlic on her feet: What does it do?

Why was Priyanka rubbing garlic into her feet?

This one-of-a-kind nuskha adopted by Priyanka has its logic firmly rooted in science. As per a Tisser and Institute report, the efficacy of the process has been proven through 'feet tasting'. Whenever a clove of garlic is cut or crushed, the action brings aliin into contact with aliinase, an enzyme. This contact results in the creation of a new compound, allicin. So, when garlic is rubbed on one's feet, it results in allicin penetrating the skin to enter the bloodstream. As per a Verywell Health report, allicin can help prevent certain cancers, lower blood sugar, cholesterol and blood pressure, aid in muscle recovery after a workout and also protect against infections.

Garlic cloves(Freepik)

What are the benefits of this nuskha?

As per a Cleveland Clinic report, garlic has immense immunity boosting potential along with anti-inflammatory properties. The latter in particular comes in handy when dealing with pain in the joints and muscles — which explains Priyanka's choice to make use of the hack. The stinking rose's anti-bacterial properties are apparently so strong, that rubbing garlic cloves on your acne, can actually help you combat it — though you must consult with a certified dermatologist to determine if your skin can handle the same. Additionally, red blood cells turn the sulfur in garlic to hydrogen sulfide gas. This in turn helps expands blood vessels thereby regulating blood pressure. Finally, garlic is a great antidote to treat athlete's foot, also helping fight fungus.

Raw garlic has multiple health benefits(Freepik)

If you are wary of this hack making you smell like garlic for the rest of the day, simply consider consistently incorporating garlic in your meals. Garlic is best used in cooking after been minced or chopped which allows the necessary compounds to be released. Additionally, garlic infused oil and even dried garlic powder can prove beneficial when incorporated over a period of time. As per a Healthline report, attempting to consume more than 1 clove of garlic per meal, is advisable.

Will you be trying this hack any time soon?