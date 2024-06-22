Priyanka Chopra gives glimpses of The Bluff sets in new video: Injuries, meeting fans to fun times with daughter Malti

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia for the filming of her new movie The Bluff. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, she posted a video collage giving a quick peek at her and her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' life in the country. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra drops her look covered in blood and bruises from The Bluff) Priyanka Chopra and Malti are in Australia now.

Priyanka shares video from The Bluff shooting

Priyanka shared clips in which she was seen getting ready for the shooting. Her makeup artists drew injury marks on her. The actor was dressed in a black bralette and matching tights. She also posed with them. The actor also smiled at the camera as she travelled by car. She also gave a peek of her real injuries as well.

Priyanka spends time with Malti

The actor was seen looking at someone as she stood outside a tent holding Malti's hands. The toddler was dressed in a printed white frock under a sweater, pants and pink shoes. Priyanka was seen in a grey robe over a white outfit. They also shared a conversation as Priyanka held Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms. The actor also held a plate as she loaded fries on it.

Priyanka poses with fans

A picture showed a closeup selfie of Malti as she had a white bow on her head. Priyanka also made Malti wear a headphone as she sat in front of her mother. Malti nibbled on a biscuit. Priyanka, in a photo, sat on a chair with the words--The Bluff written on the back of it. The clip ended with Priyanka posing with two girl fans for the camera.

Priyanka shared the video, "Previously… on #thebluff (pirate flag emoji) #stunts #actionaddict #workingsaturday." She added the Inspiring Triumphant trailer by Veaceslav Draganov as the background music.

About Priyanka's upcoming film

Recently, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her recent injury while filming for The Bluff. In a series of updates, she revealed a photograph of a bruise just below her throat. "Oh the professional hazards on my jobs," she captioned the image, along with hashtags referencing her latest project, and the demanding stunts involved in its production.

Directed by Frank E Flowers, The Bluff is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her. Produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, the film promises to be a thrilling adventure.