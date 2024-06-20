Priyanka Chopra drops her look covered in blood and bruises from The Bluff: ‘Action is really glamorous’

Priyanka Chopra is known not just for her versatile performances, but also stepping out of her comfort zone when it comes to imbibing a character. The actor recently suffered injuries while shooting a high-octane action sequence for her under-production Hollywood movie - The Bluff. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and updated her fans about her work-life hustle amid injuries and blood. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant Sona to shut down just months after she pulled out of it) Priyanka Chopra shared an update about her injury on the sets her new movie - The Bluff.

Priyanka Chopra shoots for intense action-scene

Priyanka shared a reel followed by a series of pictures on her post. In the first slide, the actor is seen taking a video selfie with messed up hair and visibly blood-soaked face along with injury marks below her neck. The clip was from a action shoot as Priyanka wore a black vest and said, “Yeah. When you do action movies, it is really glamorous. Another day at the office.”

The second picture shows her shadow along with daughter Malti Marie Chopra and friends. The third photo shows Malti playing on top of a table. In the fourth slide, the actor poses with her friends at a restaurant. The last pictures show cuts and bruises on her leg and shoulder. She captioned her post as, “Lately (muscle, folded hands and heart emojis) #thebluff.”

Priyanka Chopra's fans praise her dedication

A fan commented, “Our action star our action queen @priyankachopra please humble request take very good care of urself we PCManiacs get worried try using a stunt double if needed not everything has to be done by you we are already so proud of you please be careful we love you alot queen.” Another fan wrote, “She’s like 'yeah that’s my life' (laughing emoji).” A user also commented, “Oh no the pirates got you! Can’t wait to see this film.” Another user wrote, “Get well soon.”

Priyanka was last seen in the American romantic-comedy Love Again. She will be next seen in Heads of State, featuring Idris Elba and John Cena. The actor will be seen playing a 19th century Caribbean female pirate in The Bluff.