Love Again trailer: Priyanka Chopra takes second chance at love in new Hollywood film, Nick Jonas makes a cameo

The trailer of Priyanka Chopra's much-awaited romantic-comedy Love Again dropped and it promises a mushy tale. Co-starring Sam Heughan, the film will revolve around grieving Priyanka who gives love another chance after a loss. Interestingly, Priyanka's real-life husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas also has a cameo in the film as they share an awkward kiss. Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan share romantic moment in new still from Love Again

The trailer begins with a glimpse of Priyanka as Mira who struggles to move on with her life after the death of her boyfriend. She keeps texting at the old number which is now being used by Sam, aka Rob Burns, as his new work phone.

Rob is a journalist who gets fascinated by Mira's honest and heartbroken texts as she opens up about her old wounds. Needless to say, he falls for her. Rob is assigned to write a piece about singer Celine Dion and she helps Rob to find Mira. Rob and Mira cross paths at an opera night and hit it off. But, Rob struggles to figure out how to confess about falling in love with Mira over texts.

The trailer also feature Priyanka and Sam Heughan sharing a passionate kiss. The synopsis of the Love Again read, “What if a random text message led to the love of your life? In this romantic comedy, dealing with the loss of her fiancé, Mira Ray sends a series of romantic texts to his old cell phone number… not realizing the number was reassigned to Rob Burns’ new work phone. A journalist, Rob is captivated by the honesty in the beautifully confessional texts. When he’s assigned to write a profile of megastar Celine Dion (playing herself in her first film role), he enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart.”

Love Again is directed by Jim Strouse. It is slated to release in theaters May 12, 2023. Based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, the film was previously titled Text for You and It's All Coming Back to Me. It's backed by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures.

