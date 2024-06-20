Priyanka Chopra’s New York restaurant Sona to shut down just months after she pulled out of it

Actor Priyanka Chopra's former restaurant Sona in New York is going to close its doors. The restaurant, known for infusing a modern touch to Indian cuisine, will serve its final brunch service on June 30. (Also read: Step inside Priyanka Chopra's stunning New York restaurant Sona, serving tequila gol gappas; Danielle Jonas pays visit) The restaurant was launched in partnership with Priyanka Chopra three years back.

The news of the restaurant shutting down comes almost a year after Priyanka ended the partnership, and pulled out of the establishment. The update was shared via a post on Instagram.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

End of the golden run

The restaurant released a statement on June 19 announcing the end of its chapter. It read, “After more than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It’s been our greatest honour to serve you”.

It added, “SONA’s final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30”.

The restaurant was inaugurated three years ago with an Indian puja ceremony that saw Priyanka and her husband, Nick Jonas, in attendance. It was often frequented by celebrities, such as Mindy Kaling, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

The restaurant took the guests on an Indian foodie trail with dishes such as Kerala roast chicken, pumpkin kofta and paneer lababdar. They also offered eclectic cocktails.

Priyanka co-founded the restaurant in New York with Maneesh Goyal. She would often share glimpses of the place on her social media, from showing off beautifully plated meals, to diverse food options to vodka pani puri. The reason behind its closure is not yet revealed.

Priyanka pulls out

After two years since its opening, Priyanka ended her partnership with SONA amid reports indicating a rift with her business partner Maneesh.

The restaurateur announced that while Priyanka moved away from the business her “fingerprints were all over SONA”. And she continues to remain in the SONA family despite not being a creative partner moving forward.

In 2023, a statement from Priyanka’s representatives read, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India.”

At that time, Maneesh said that collaborating with Priyanka “has been a dream come true”.

“We are grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner, she remains part of the Sona family, and we look forward to our respective new chapters ahead,” he said in a statement to People.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for The Bluff, and keeps on sharing snippets from the set on her social media.