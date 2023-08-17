Priyanka Chopra is no longer part of her New York restaurant Sona, fans wonder 'why'

Two years after opening her restaurant Sona in New York, Priyanka Chopra has stepped away from the venture. A representative confirmed to People that “Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona." The restaurant known for serving the various flavours of India will continue to be handled by its co-founder Maneesh K. Goyal. Also read: Priyanka Chopra kisses and hugs Nick Jonas during Jonas Brothers' concert, cheers for him backstage. Watch Priyanka Chopra poses at Sona in New York.

Priyanka is not part of Sona anymore

Maneesh said Priyanka was the creative force behind the restaurant and told People, "We're grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead."

The representative said in a statement, “Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await.”

Fans react with disappointment

As the news was shared on Priyanka's most popular fan page on Instagram, several asked “why” in the comments section. A fan commented, “Aww man I am so bummed!! I wanted to celebrate my 40th birthday there. I hope she’s okay. This was a dream of hers.” Another said, “Oh no Nick named that restaurant.” One more commented in disappointment, “I hope she's okay because this restaurant was her dream.”

A fan also wrote, “Beautiful restaurant and she and Nick inspired it so much, but they must have new business adventures planned. Would love to see them create one in LA.” “So it means she is planning something huge,” wrote another.

Priyanka Chopra's other work commitments

Priyanka also has a luxury homeware brand, Sona Home. She also has a haircare brand Anomaly and a film production company Purple Pebble Pictures.

Priyanka was earlier stationed in London where she was shooting for her next Hollywood film Heads of State. She is now back in the US and turned biggest cheerleader for her husband Nick Jonas as he kicked off his tour at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York on Monday. She attended the show along with daughter Malti.

Priyanka also has the second season of her show Citadel in the lineup. She had signed Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa as well but has been rumoured to have quit the project. There is however no official confirmation on the same and producer Reema Kagti has hinted that the film will go on floors with the “same cast”. It would also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

