Priyanka Chopra kisses and hugs Nick Jonas during Jonas Brothers' concert, cheers for him backstage. Watch

Singer Nick Jonas, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, held another Jonas Brothers concert at Yankee Stadium and it was again attended by her wife-actor Priyanka Chopra. Several fan accounts posted videos and pictures of Priyanka cheering for Nick at the concert. In a clip, Priyanka Chopra was also seen kissing and hugging Nick. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra praises Nick Jonas, says ‘Malti Marie, I are so lucky to have you'; see pic of toddler posing with drums) Priyanka Chopra attended Nick Jonas' concert.

Priyanka at Jonas Brothers' day- two show

In a video, Priyanka arrived at the event wearing a white crop top and matching skirt. She also wore blue heels. As a fan waved at her, she smiled and mouthed 'hi'. Apart from Priyanka, the show was also attended by her mother Madhu Chopra. Nick's parents--Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr also attended the show.

Priyanka kisses Nick during the show

At the event, Priyanka was seen singing and enjoying herself. She also went backstage as the Jonas Brothers performed. In a clip, Priyanka was seen kissing Nick and later also gave him a hug. She also clapped and cheered for him, backstage, during the show.

Priyanka and Nick walked hand in hand

Priyanka and Nick left the venue with their family members. They walked out of the Yankee Stadium holding hands and also waved as well as smiled at the crowd gathered outside the venue. While leaving, Priyanka ditched her heels and wore flat slippers. Nick was seen in a white T-shirt, pants and white sneakers.

Nick's day one concert and Priyanka's post

Nick kicked off his tour at Yankee Stadium in New York on Sunday. It was attended by Priyanka and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actor later also penned an appreciation post for Nick on Instagram. She wrote, "You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you. Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, the crew. The show was seamless and awe-inspiring. Round 2 tonight." She also posted several pictures of herself, Nick and Malti.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. She will be seen with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads Of State. Fans will also see Priyanka with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.

