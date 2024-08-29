Priyanka Chopra swears by this homemade morning drink to boost her immunity: ‘I can’t afford to get sick'

Priyanka Chopra has gone global but still stays the same Desi girl as she frequently whips up and shares homemade hacks and ‘desi nuskhe’ with her fans. These beneficial homemade hacks are made with natural and organic ingredients at home. Her DIY hacks encompass almost everything- from beauty secrets to gut health. Here are some PC-recommended desi hacks for good skin, scalp, health, and life. Priyanka Chopra's beauty secret lies in age-old homemade remedies.(Instagram/@priyankachopra & youtube/@vogueindia)

PC’s Morning Drink

In a recent interview with Vogue India, she revealed a homemade drink she takes first thing every morning for good immunity. “I’m drinking warm water, with ginger, turmeric, lemon, and honey first thing in the morning to boost my immunity, as I’m filming almost every day and cannot afford to get sick.”

Here are a few other desi hacks that she has shared over the years:

Rubbing garlic on feet

Rubbing garlic on feet relieves soreness with its anti-inflammatory properties. This ancient remedy reduces swelling and pain. After sustaining injuries on the set of her upcoming movie The Bluff, she took to Instagram to share the remedy, cut garlic cloves were rubbed onto her heels. Garlic has antimicrobial properties, promotes immunity, and improves blood circulation when applied to the feet.

Lip scrub

In a mixing bowl, add sea salt according to your requirements. Then, add pure vegetable glycerin and rose water. Mix well and apply the mixture to your lips. Scrub gently, then rinse off for fresher, exfoliated lips.

Ubtan body scrub

This body scrub aids in both detanning and exfoliating. Take one cup of gram flour (besan), unflavored yogurt, fresh lemon juice, and milk. If you have oily skin, Priyanka suggested using skim milk and low-fat yoghurt as alternatives. Finally, add a dash of sandalwood powder and turmeric powder. Turmeric powder adds a brighter hue of yellow, so the amount depends on your preference. Apply evenly to the skin, let it dry, and wash off.

Scalp treatment

If you have a dry scalp and suffer from dandruff, Priyanka’s homemade scalp treatment can help. In a bowl, take full-fat yoghurt, which has calming properties and hydrates the dry scalp. Next, crack an egg, an ultimate saviour for hair care, as it contains beneficial properties that promote overall hair health. Whisk the mixture until it reaches a creamy consistency. Apply it to your scalp, and once it dries, wash it off with shampoo.

