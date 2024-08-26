Priyanka Chopra working on her next Bollywood project? Actor drops a hint on Instagram

Actor Priyanka Chopra is currently in India to celebrate her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding, but it seems she has more on her agenda. The actor recently teased about her visit to Mumbai's iconic Film City, marking her return after a long hiatus. And that has left everyone wondering if Priyanka is working on her next Bollywood venture. Also read: Priyanka Chopra attends brother's wedding festivities in Mumbai; asks paparazzi to click pics fast: Main nikal rahi hoon Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai for the wedding festivities of her brother.

What’s cooking

On Monday, Priyanka dropped a hint about her work commitments in India. She took to her Instagram story to share a video which she captured from inside her car. It captures her entering the Film City in Mumbai.

She picked the song, Ghar aaja pardesi from Sunny Deol’s Gadar to go with the video. It seems returning to the film city was an emotional moment for the actor as she used a crying and laughing emoji while posting the video on her Stories.

According to reports, Priyanka is expected to meet the stars of Paani, which is her coming production venture. Directed by Addinath M. Kothare, who also stars in the film, Paani will be released on the big screen on October 18 this year.

Meanwhile, fans are wondering if she is shooting for another Bollywood project. Last, she was supposed to work with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. But there were reports that she had to opt out of it due to date issues.

More about her India trip

Last week, Priyanka came to Mumbai to attend the wedding festivities of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya. In one of the functions, she channelled her inner barbiecore through a dazzling pink saree. She wore the vibrant saree with eye-catching jewellery.

For the second function, she wore an embroidered orange suit set for the celebrations. She was seen in a kurta with a V neckline, golden thread embroidery done on the neckline and borders, sequin embellishments, full-length trumpet sleeves, side slits, and a relaxed silhouette. She paired the kurta with matching embroidered pants and a dupatta adorned with kadhai work.

On the work front

Recently, Priyanka wrapped up the filming of her upcoming movie, The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. She will also be seen alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller.