Malti Marie gives daddy Nick Jonas a haircut while Priyanka Chopra wraps The Bluff, dramatically yells ‘oh my god’

Since the last few months, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been incredibly busy with hectic back-to-back shooting schedules of her upcoming Hollywood films The Bluff and Heads of State. Well, this week her husband and American singer Nick Jonas joined the actor and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in Gold Coast, Australia where PeeCee was shooting. While Priyanka wrapped up her next film, Nick spent quality time with daughter Malti when they weren’t on set cheering for the Desi Girl. Priyanka shared a glimpse of all the on-set fun as she wrapped up The Bluff yesterday. Much to our delight, Nick has now shared some new unseen glimpses of Malti. Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Priyanka with Malti and Nick

Nick’s adorable photo dump from Australia begins with a family photo of him, Priyanka and Malti. But it’s the next video that left fans gushing! In this clip, Malti is busy giving her daddy a haircut with a pair of toy scissors. She looks beyond happy to be reunited with her father. In another lovely video from this Instagram post, Nick asks Malti to ‘say it again’ and she responds: “Oh my god.” The star kid then repeats the phrase, dramatically yelling ‘oh my god’ over and over again. Her sweet baby voice is too cute to handle! Even Nick ends up giggling at the end of this clip.

In another video, Nick and Malti joined Priyanka on set as she bid adieu to her co-stars and crew members on what looks like the last day of shooting. In the beginning, Malti adorably says ‘mama’. Well, just like us, fans can’t get enough of Malti Marie’s cuteness. In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “Malti saying ‘Oh My God’ is a mood 😯”, whereas another fan gushed, “My heart simply cannot handle Nick in his dad era 🥹.”

Well, we hope super dad Nick continues to share such precious moments with Malti and PeeCee on social media with fans, setting goals!