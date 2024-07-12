Priyanka Chopra attends brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday with Nick Jonas; his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya seen too

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon ahead of the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Before that, Priyanka attended another special event – the 35th birthday of her brother, Siddharth Chopra, late on Thursday night. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding. Watch) Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Neelam Upadhyaya, others at Siddharth Chopra's birthday party.

Priyanka attends her brother Siddharth's birthday

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, Priyanka posted a picture featuring her and Nick Jonas. In the photo, the duo stood inside a room as they posed together. Nick held her as she smiled, standing in front of him. For the occasion, Priyanka wore a blue off-shoulder outfit.

Nick was seen in a black shirt, matching pants and white sneakers. Sharing the picture, she simply tagged Nick but didn't caption the post. She geotagged the location as Mumbai. The actor also tagged designer Rahul Mishra and her stylist.

Priyanka posted a picture featuring her and Nick.

Siddharth fiancee was also part of the bash

In another photo, shared by a fan account, Priyanka was seen with her family and friends at the get-together. Siddharth, his fiancée Neelam Upadhyaya, Mannara Chopra, Nick and Priyanka along with other guests smiled as they posed for the camera.

For his birthday, Siddharth wore a black and white outfit. Neelam and Mannara twinned in black outfits. The caption on the photo read, "Happy happy birthday @siddharthchopra89 (red heart and finger heart emojis)."

Priyanka and Nick reached Mumbai on Thursday

On Thursday, Priyanka and Nick smiled and waved at the paparazzi as they arrived at the Kalina airport, dressed in casual outfits. They also posed for them. The couple will attend the Ambani event during the weekend. The main ceremony will commence on Friday with the auspicious Shubh Vivah (wedding function). The celebrations will continue on Saturday with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav (wedding reception), is scheduled for Sunday.

Priyanka's films

Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in The Bluff, which will be directed by Frank E Flowers. Actor Karl Urban is also part of the film.