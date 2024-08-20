New Delhi, Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Tuesday announced the release date of Marathi feature film "Paani", which she has produced under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures along with her mother Madhu Chopra. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Marathi production 'Paani' to release in October

The Marathi film, which won the national award for 'best film on environment conservation/preservation' in 2019, will be released in theatres on October 18.

Priyanka, who produced the project with Rajshri Entertainment and in association with Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd, shared the announcement in an Instagram post.

"This is very very special. Our Marathi feature film ‘Paani’ is all set to release theatrically on 18th October. See you in the theatres!" the 42-year-old actor wrote alongside a teaser of the project.

"Paani" marks the directorial debut of Addinath M Kothare, who also features in the movie along with Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishor Kadam, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi and Vikas Pandurang Patil.

It is written by Nitin Dixit.

The film follows the story of a common man living in a village plagued with drought. It revolves around his journey towards making the village a self-sufficient place, all while dealing with local goons and other disruptions of daily life.

In a statement, Priyanka said "Paani" is a true passion project that tackles a vital issue.

"This film is special, challenging to make but so relevant for the time we live in. This is an inspiring story of one man’s journey to find solutions that will radically change the lives of all those around him.

"At Purple Pebble Pictures , we're dedicated to collaborating with incredible talent and crafting local stories from every region of India. 'Paani' is a shining example of an entertaining, inspiring film with a pressing concern, and I'm so proud of Addinath's remarkable directorial debut," she said.

"Paani" is her fourth Marathi production after "Ventilator", "Kay Re Rascalaa" and "Firebrand".

The actor recently finished shooting for her upcoming Hollywood film "The Bluff", co-starring Karl Urban.

