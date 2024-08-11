Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel celebrate 1 year of Gadar 2, thank fans for box office tsunami: Hindustan ki asli blockbuster

Sunny Deol called Gadar 2 the 'revolution' in his life as he thanked fans for showering love on the 2023 blockbuster on its the one-year anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Sunny, as well as his Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel, said they could not be happier about or more proud of the film. Also read: Gadar 2 crosses Pathaan's box office collection in India Sunny Deol with Ameesha Patel in a still from Gadar 2.

‘One year of the revolution in my life Gadar 2’

Sharing a video of himself from the film, Sunny wrote in his Instagram caption, “One year of the revolution in my life Gadar 2. The love you all showered from across the globe, the way that you all made the release a festival, the way you celebrated Tara Singh and his family, made theatres turn into carnivals was and will be unmatched for a long time.”

Gadar 2 marked a comeback for Sunny as one of the original action stars of Bollywood from the 1990s. "Your love has injected a new life into all of us and this success is all yours. Love Tara Singh. 1 year of Gadar 2, Hindustan ki asli (India's real) blockbuster," he added to the caption.

Also starring Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, the Hindi film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 was released in theatres on August 11, 2023. The film, set during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971, was one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of last year grossing ₹686 crore at the box office globally, as per a 2023 report by Sacnilk.com.

‘Thanks for making it Hindustan ki asli blockbuster’

Ameesha, who reprised her role of Sakina in the sequel, also expressed gratitude to fans. She shared a photo of herself and Sunny from Gadar 2 on Instagram, and wrote, “Today as Gadar 2 celebrates its 1st anniversary – a heartfelt thank you for making create a TSUNAMI at the box office and making it Hindustan ki asli blockbuster!! Congrats to team Gadar 2 and the love of Sakina’s life, her Tara Singh, Sunny Deol.”

More about the film

In Gadar 2, Sunny Deol's Tara Singh returns to Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son Charanjeet 'Jeete' Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma) during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The first film was set during the Partition.