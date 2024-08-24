Priyanka Chopra attends brother's wedding festivities in Mumbai; asks paparazzi to click pics fast: Main nikal rahi hoon

Actor Priyanka Chopra attended the wedding festivities of her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiancé Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai on Friday evening. Their Roka ceremony took place in April this year, and Priyanka was a part of it, too. Priyanka arrived in India in the early hours of Friday. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra pens note after her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiance Neelam Upadhyaya's roka ceremony) Priyanka Chopra attended her brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding festivities in Mumbai.

Priyanka stuns in pink saree

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Priyanka was seen arriving at the event venue with her friend. For the occasion, she wore a shimmery pink saree and matching blouse. She opted for eye-catching jewellery, tied her hair into a bun and also carried a bag.

Priyanka interacts with paparazzi

As she entered the venue, she briefly posed for the paparazzi at the entrance. She waved and smiled at the photographers, but then looked at them with a surprised expression. She also shook her head before smiling and posing again. When a paparazzo said, "Welcome to India", she said, "Thank you."

When she exited the venue later, the paparazzi stationed outside the venue asked her to pose for the camera. The actor, who seemed to be in a hurry, told the camerapersons, "Aapko jaldi lena hoga, main nikal rahi hoon (You have to click soon, I'm leaving). Thank you." When a paparazzo said that she was unavailable, she said, "Milti hoon na main, hoon yaha pe (I'll meet, I'm here now)." She then got inside her car.

Priyanka reached India on Friday

Priyanka, who just wrapped up filming for her upcoming movie The Bluff, was spotted in a casual outfit at the Mumbai airport. She waved at the paparazzi and flashed a peace sign. Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka shared a video from her flight window seat showing the lights of the city. "Mumbai meri Jaan (Mumbai, my heart)..," she wrote alongside the video.

Priyanka was in Mumbai in July too

Last month, Priyanka attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, where she was accompanied by her husband, Nick Jonas. She shared her joy on Instagram, posting photos from the event and expressing her delight at the celebrations. "Clearly, I missed chaats and dancing at baraats!" she wrote.

About Priyanka's films

The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, features Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting. In addition, she will star alongside John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in the action comedy Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller. Fans are also eagerly awaiting Priyanka's Marathi film Paani, which is set for a big-screen release on October 18.

Directed by Adinath Kothare and produced by Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures, the film tells the story of a man from a drought-stricken village striving for water self-sufficiency. The film, originally released in 2019, received the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation. She is likely to be a part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.