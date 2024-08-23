Priyanka Chopra arrives in India, waves at paparazzi; fans call it a ‘surprise’: Is she going to shoot for Jee Le Zaraa?

Days after wrapping the shooting of her upcoming film The Bluff, actor Priyanka Chopra reached India early on Friday morning. Several pictures and videos of the actor at the Mumbai airport emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Madhur Bhandarkar meets Priyanka Chopra at her LA home; fans ask about Fashion 2) Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

Priyanka arrives in India

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Priyanka was seen smiling and waving as she exited the airport. She also flashed the peace sign. Before stepping inside her car, she shared a brief conversation with the paparazzi. For her travel, Priyanka wore a cropped top under a floral jacket and matching pants. She also wore sneakers, a cap and carried a bag.

Fans call her visit ‘a surprise’

Reacting to the video, a person said, "Is she finally going to shoot for Jee Le Zaraa?" A comment read, "What, what is she doing there? That is a surprise." A fan wrote, "Oh pardesi girl is finally in Mumbai." "New project?! Malti ain't here means she is only here for a short time," said an Instagram user. Another person asked, "After years, Jee Le Zaraa to see the light of day? I'm manifesting it."

Priyanka was in India in July too

Last month, Priyanka attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her husband-singer Nick Jonas as they attended the wedding on July 12. She danced to many songs, including Sapne Mein Milti Hai.

Later, taking to Instagram, Priyanka had dropped pictures featuring Anant, Radhika, herself, and Nick. She had written, "Clearly, I missed chaats and dancing at baraats! What a special night it was celebrating two of the most kind and gracious people I know. #Anant and @radhikamerch1610 may God always protect your union."

Priyanka's upcoming films

The actor recently wrapped the filming of The Bluff and shared a glimpse of the wrap-up featuring her family including mother Madhu Chopra, Nick, daughter Malti Marie and the cast of the film. The Bluff which is directed by Frank E Flowers also features actor Karl Urban. It is set in the 19th-century Caribbean and follows the story of a former female pirate, played by Priyanka, who must protect her family when the sins of her past catch up to her.

Priyanka is also set to star in Heads of State alongside John Cena, Idris Elba and Jack Quaid. The upcoming action comedy has been directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Fans have been curious about Jee Le Zaraa, which Farhan Akhtar announced in 2021. Later he told Variety, "We just have issues with dates, and the actor's strike that's happened has put Priyanka's dates into a huge tizzy with what can happen and what can't, so I've started genuinely believing that that film now has a destiny of its own. It'll happen when it has to, we'll see." Priyanka was supposed to star in the film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.