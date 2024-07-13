Priyanka Chopra flies out of India early morning after attending Ambani wedding, tells paparazzi to go to sleep. Watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who flew to India from Australia for the Ambani wedding, jetted out of Mumbai again. Several pictures and videos of the actor at the Kalina airport in Mumbai emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra attends brother Siddharth Chopra's birthday with Nick Jonas) Priyanka Chopra was seen at the Kalina airport.

Priyanka's sweet gesture for paparazzi

In a clip, posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Priyanka got out of the car and posed for the paparazzi. She folded her hands, waved at them and also flashed the peace sign. Before heading inside the airport terminal building, Priyanka gestured the paparazzi to sleep. She was seen mouthing, "So jao (Go to sleep)."

Priyanka back to Australia, Nick to Canada?

For her travel, Priyanka wore a white T-shirt under a blue jacket, matching trousers and shoes. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "So she is going back to Australia where she is shooting a movie, and Nick left earlier for Canada for a concert tomorrow, but how sweet is she, telling them to go sleep. Anyways it was so nice to see her enjoying herself at the wedding, one of the main highlights." A comment read, "Gorgeous desi girl.. have a safe flight." "Wish she would have stayed more in India," an Instagram user wrote.

Priyanka danced at the wedding too

Earlier, Priyanka was seen dancing with guests at the baraat of Anant and Radhika's wedding. She grooved to Sapne Mein Milti Hai and Chikni Chameli among other songs. Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, was also seen dancing. While Priyanka opted for a mustard-golden lehenga for the occasion, Nick wore an embellished pastel sherwani.

Guests at Ambani wedding

Apart from them, Rajnikanth, Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan were also part of the event. John Cena, AR Rahman, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were seen too.

Priyanka's films

Priyanka has been shooting for The Bluff in Australia. Frank E Flowers will direct the film. Actor Karl Urban is also part of the film. Fans will also see her in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.