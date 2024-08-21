Madhur Bhandarkar meets Priyanka Chopra at her LA home; fans ask about Fashion 2: 'Please make it happen'

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently had a delightful meeting with actor Priyanka Chopra at her residence in Los Angeles and shared the moment on his social media. And it sparked curiosity among fans, who were left wondering if they discussed the second part of their hit film, Fashion. Also read: Madhur Bhandarkar says he plans Fashion 2 about the 'disappearance of supermodels': Anybody can be a model, influencer Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion released in 2008, and was received well by the audiences.

Special meeting in LA

The director took to Instagram and X (formerly known as Twitter) to share a picture of the meeting with Priyanka. In the picture, both of the stars are beaming with joy as they pose for the camera.

“It was a delight to meet & engage in a fascinating discussion with the talented @priyankachopra at her exquisite residence in Los Angeles,” he wrote while sharing the picture.

However, he didn’t disclose what they discussed when he met her. The image led to conversations around Fashion 2 on social media.

“Can we expect Kangana Ranaut X Priyanka Chopra in Fashion 2? Please, please, make it happen,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “Are you making Fashion 2 without Kangana???? Please don't do that. Sonali is always the main highlight of fashion. Remember that.”

“Hope a film comes out of this meeting soon @imbhandarkar,” shared one user, with another writing, “Please, Once again, the Audience needs that kind of movie again”.

About Fashion 2

Recently, Madhur expressed his desire to revisit the world and make a project that explores the present condition of the modelling and fashion industry. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Madhur mentioned his interest in shedding light on the diminishing prominence of supermodels in an age dominated by social media, where celebrities have taken centre stage as showstoppers and influencers have assumed the role of models.

When quizzed if he had any plans for Fashion 2, said, “I feel Fashion has all the potential for a sequel. Today, the world of fashion has changed. As a filmmaker, I feel I have a lot of material and hence, it can be turned into a show, spanning a couple of seasons. But it also is apt for a film. Hence, nothing has been decided yet. The subject, however, is interesting. Social media has completely taken over. There was a time when we used to hear of supermodels. But in the last few years, can you recall the name of any supermodel? Bollywood celebs have taken over and have become showstoppers. This is what I want to ask through Fashion 2 - where have these supermodels disappeared? A girl sitting in some small town can be a model or an influencer. I want to focus on these aspects.”

About Fashion

Released to critical acclaim, Fashion (2008) starred Priyanka Chopra as the lead protagonist, Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl who rises to become a renowned supermodel. The film boasted an impressive ensemble cast, including Arbaaz Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Mugdha Godse, Samir Soni, and Kitu Gidwani, among others.

Fashion swept the National Film Awards, with Priyanka Chopra winning Best Actress and Kangana Ranaut taking home the Best Supporting Actress award. The movie offered a gripping narrative, exposing the darker aspects of the fashion industry, where ambition and fame come at a steep price.